AGN Tackles Chiwetalu Agu For Wearing Biafra Regalia

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has reacted to the arrest of actor Chiwetalu Agu by the Nigerian Army on Thursday, October 7.

Chiwetalu Agu was arrested by the Nigerian Army at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State, for wearing a Biafra regalia.

The Nigerian army had in a statement accused the actor of was soliciting support for the proscribed IPOB. And he was reportedly taken to 82 Division Enugu.

Speaking with Vanguard, Emeka Rollas, condemned Chiweta Agu’s action, noting that he shouldn’t have wore Biafra regalia, considering high rate of insecurity in the state.

“I don’t know why he put on Biafra regalia. The state is hot. We are in talk with the military officials to ensure he his released. I heard they have taken him to 82 Division of the Nigeria Military base. We will do our best,” he said.