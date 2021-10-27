Akeredolu: Women Participation In Politics Must Go Beyond Singing At Rallies

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has charged women to be more interested in holding political positions, rather than participating as singers at political rallies.

Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday at the 21st annual national conference of the committee of wives of Lagos state officials (COWLSO), held in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Awake’, Akeredolu said women have more important roles to play to contribute to national development.

“There is a need for women to start taking the issue of participating in politics seriously. Your role cannot be just jamboree and singing at political rallies. We must train the girl child in a way that she has a role to play in the future”, Akeredolu said.

Also Read: My Achievements In Kogi Desired At National Level, Says Yahaya Bello

“We must do more than what we were doing before. We must stop the obnoxious practice which limit the potential of the girl-child. We must resist the attempt by those who crave perpetual domination.

“You must work on the curriculum of our education. Our women must feel that their gender is free. We must not limit their freedom. I can see women salvaging this country. Being wives of elected or appointed political office holders is not enough. I believe that it is salutary to have spouses who are very supportive of their husbands in many ways.”

He also urged women to look into making meaningful contributions towards tackling insecurity in the country.

“Our country today is at a crossroads. One thing appears missing to me in our conversation here; it is the issue of insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

Advertisement

“Insecurity is limiting our national development. Insecurity is the cause of the poverty you are addressing today. With insecurity, governance is zero. We should look at specific ways women can intervene to change the narrative.

“Women are being kidnapped. The first set of mass kidnap in the country are Chibok girls. We are here to change the world. I can assure you as women that you can change the world.”

In his remarks, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, spoke on the importance of women and how they can influence national growth.

“There is nothing we men can do without women beside us. And so the charge before us today is to look at the changes and the emerging realities of our time,” he said.