Allow Political Parties Decide Mode Of Primaries – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on the National Assembly to allow political parties determine their mode of primaries in order to deepen internal democracy.

Governor Ortom made his position known Thursday, in Abuja during an interview with journalists after a meeting of the North Central stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP held at the Benue State Government Lodge, Asokoro.

He explained that direct primaries, as recently passed by the National Assembly, is very expensive to run and does not guarantee internal democracy.

He stressed that under indirect primaries, aspirants would have the opportunity to interact with delegates to know their worth.

Governor Ortom however welcomed the decision by the National Assembly to allow for electronic transmission of election results, saying it is what Nigerians had long yearned for.