Anambra Election: Police Mobilise Heavily To Crush IPOB’s Threat

Ahead of November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered not less than 100 senior police officers to provide adequate security in the State.

This comes amid the threat of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to disrupt the election.

Among the officers deployed in Anambra are two Deputy Inspector-General of Police, five Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, 14 Commissioners of Police, 31 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 48 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Anambra.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed that the officers would be led by the DIG in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Joseph Egbunike.

According to him, Egbunike is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment, to ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough to guarantee that law abiding citizens freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

He added that Egbunike will be assisted by the DIG in-charge of Operations, Acting DIG Zaki Ahmed.

The statement added, ”The Senior Officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three (3) Senatorial Districts, twenty-one (21) Local Government Areas and the 5720 polling units in Anambra State.”

The police boss, however, reassured the nation that the Force is adequately prepared for the Gubernatorial Election.

Baba said the Force would do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC personnel and equipment, accredited observers and other key players in Anambra State.

He called on citizens in Anambra State to come out en masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been emplaced to protect them before, during and after the elections.