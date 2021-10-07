Anambra Faults FG’s Threat Of Emergency Rule, Says Insecurity Worse In APC States

Anambra State government has faulted the federal government over its threat to declare emergency rule in the state.

Recall that on Wednesday, the federal government threatened to declare a state of emergency in Anambra to ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state takes place.

Speaking on the development, the Anambra commissioner for information, Don Adinuba in an interview with Channels Television, stated that the threat is politically motivated.

Adinuba stated that the recent happenings in the state do not warrant a declaration of emergency rule, adding that residents are going about their normal activities.

“Nigerians are outraged by the threat of the honourable attorney-general and minister of justice of the federation, a senior advocate of Nigeria,” he said.

“Since the renewed violence in Anambra state, which we believe is politically motivated, not more than 15 persons have been killed.

“How many persons have died in Borno, Niger, Kaduna, Yobe, Zamfara? Even Imo, which is APC-controlled, and Ebonyi, [also] APC-controlled, has anybody threatened emergency rule in any of these states?

“For the past seven years, Anambra state has remained the safest state, most stable in Nigeria. We remained the only state in the country that for the past seven years, we have not experienced a single bank robbery.

“What is going on here is politically motivated and the declaration by the attorney-general of the federation is a confirmation.

“I don’t want us to live in denial. What prompted the attorney-general of the federation to make that declaration is pure politics. There is no point being in denial.

“I have asked a very simple question: What is the situation in Borno, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Adamawa and Taraba? Elections were held in all these states, free and fair, declared by INEC.

“What is so special that the federal government of Nigeria should be contemplating a state of emergency. It is all about politics. There is nothing that has not been done to ensure that the right candidates do not participate in the election, including going as far as Birnin Kudu.”