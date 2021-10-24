Anambra Guber: IPOB Declares Sit-At-Home On Election Day

The Anambra governorship election may suffer serious a setback as the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared total lockdown in all states in the south East from November 5 to November 10, to compel the federal government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This was contained in a statement issued by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the Anambra gubernatorial election for November 6, 2021. While Kanu’s case is set to be heard on the 4th of November.