Angel Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

21-year-old Angel has become the second housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House on the grand finale, Sunday night, October 3rd 2021.

This makes her the 5th finalist of the season.

The writer and mental health advocate got on stage and told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she is feeling great and happy to be outside because she knows that she is going to get the 90 million naira outside the house.

Angel also told Ebuka that she stops talking to Cross and goes back to talking to him again because she likes him and she does not want to get too attached.