Annie Idibia counts her blessings as she addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life

Annie Idibia, actress and wife of singer Tuface has addressed people who do ugly things to others and still expect to have a beautiful life.

The mother of two took to her Instagram story to share a quote that read: “You can’t do ugly things to people and expect a beautiful life.

Commenting on the post, she wrote: “Still wondering why things are not falling in place for you? Wondering why you are always unlucky, no grace? Still wondering why you have no job? Still wondering why your account is dry? Then read the above again.”

The actress also used the opportunity to count her blessings, adding that she looks 10 years younger than her actual age.

“Me, I am sha blessed!! Grace everywhere I go.. Every door I knock on, the universe Dey open am for me plus extra sef. Work looking good, skin popping, aging backwards! I look 10 years younger than my actual age. This year sef gonna be a big blast. Nkoyo going places ooo! Still here! But stronger this time! Whatever don’t kill you makes you stronger! Grace overflowing, Still standing.” she wrote.