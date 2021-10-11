Annie Idibia Reveals Her Struggles As 2face Idibia’s Wife

Popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, alias 2face Idibia’s wife, Annie Idibia has revealed her struggles as his wife and mother of his daughters.

The movie star disclosed this during her participation in Simi’s viral challenge tagged #NobodyLikeWoman which involves only female celebrities.

“She has no male child. She has no talent. She’s only visible because of her man,” the actress wrote on the picture she posted on her page.

The #NobodyLikeWoman challenge is a viral challenge started by popular Nigerian female singer Simi.

Since she started the challenge, female celebrities such as Tonto Dikeh, Real Warri Pikin, Temi Otedola, Osas Ighodaro, and Kie Kie.

