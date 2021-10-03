Another PDP Governor Will Succeed Me, Wike Assures

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed confidence that only a Governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will succeed him in 2023.

Wike also added that all the incumbent PDP Governors were working in unison to ensure the victory of the party at the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

The Governor stated that he would complete all his projects in Rivers before handing over the leadership of the state to his successor.

He said: “No one project awarded by this administration will remain abandoned before we leave on the 29 May 2023.

“And then, another PDP government will come and take over from us. Let me assure you, God has already sealed it.

Also Read: 2023 Elections: Jega Calls For Electronic Transmission Of Results

“Let nobody bother himself, PDP will take over Rivers State again because it is very obvious. Why will PDP take over? We will take over because we have made promises to you and we have fulfilled the promises.”

Wike spoke at the weekend n Port Harcourt while addressing crowd of PDP members, who gathered to receive APC defectors.

Wike pointed out that the people of Rivers had seen that the PDP meant well for them and decided to put their fate in the hands of Almighty God first, and then the PDP.

The Governor said that PDP in the State had never been owned by an individual unlike the Rivers APC.

He assured the defectors and others willing to join the PDP that they would take active part in any decision to pick his successor.

“Everybody must participate, and then we will take decision. It can be those who are coming now, you never can tell.

“Nobody can say because you came in yesterday, or because you came in today, you are not entitled. Everybody is entitled as far as PDP is concern,” he said.