“Anybody Supporting Brymo Does Not Want Peace For 2face,” Daddy Showkey Weighs In

Veteran Nigerian musician, Daddy Showkey, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Brymo and 2face Idibia.

Showkey shared his opinion on the matter during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze.

According to Daddy Showkey, Brymo chose the wrong time to call out 2face because the latter has already gone through a lot with his family especially in recent times.

“In the case of Brymo and 2face, I’ve been watching it and I’ve been laughing. My reason for laughing is this: first of all, 2face and his wife are going through a lot. This is not the time for that type of issue. If you have anything against 2face or 2face accused you, you should approach the right people who can settle the matter. Anybody that is supporting what is going on does not want peace to be in 2face’s family,” he said.

