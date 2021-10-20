APC Registers Over One Million Members In Zamfara As Matawalle Receives Report

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has received the report of the committee set up to register members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The team sent to the state from the APC national secretariat in Abuja presented its report to the governor on Tuesday at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

Mr Ibrahim Masari, who is the chairman, commended the large turnout of members of the party for the registration, describing it as ‘unprecedented and overwhelming’.

He informed the governor that the exercise, although challenging, was hitch-free, smooth, and without any security breach.

The committee chairman explained that a total of 1,021,800 members registered in the course of the exercise.

He reaffirmed Governor Matawalle as the party’s recognised leader in the state, as provided in the APC Constitution, and urged members to continue to rally round him for the unity and progress of the party.

According to Masari, only those who are bent on bringing down the party will not recognise the governor as the APC leader in Zamfara.

Receiving the report, Governor Matawalle commended the committee for a job well done. The APC, according to him, is more united and peaceful under his leadership.

He urged members of the party to continue to come together for the growth and development of the party and the state.

The governor also commended the APC national leadership for organising the exercise, especially for uploading the list online to afford members the opportunity to confirm that they were not left out.

He called on other aggrieved members of the party to register, saying the national headquarters of the party would only recognise one registration portal.

Governor Matawalle assured the national leadership of the party that soon, he would receive more members from other political parties into the APC in the state.