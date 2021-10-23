APC State Congress: Appeal Committee Visits Kwara, Promises Fairness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress Appeal Committee for Kwara state yesterday said it was poised to resolve all grievances arising from the exercise in the state, promising fairness to all parties concerned.

Chairman of the panel, Rt hon Dr Musa Ahmed, revealed this during his interactive session with party stakeholders from all the 16 local government areas of the state at the state secretariat of the party, yesterday, October 22, 2021.

Ahmed further stated that the Committee would receive petitions from aggrieved members between 9am and 3pm on Saturday, October 23, 2021, adding that petitioners would be invited to defend petitions submitted on Sunday, October 24th.

” We are here as a team with compliments from the National Chairman of the party to come and share in the grieve of some other people who may not be happy in the ways and manners that the Congress was conducted.

” That is why the national Chairman appointed us to come as appeal committee, so that if there are problems, if there are grievances, which to us as politicians is very normal.

” The best thing that makes us human and politicians that we are is for us to be able to come together, sit together, to wine and dine together to resolve issues that emanated from the election that was conducted, ” Ahmed stated.

In promising fairness, Ahmed quoted the inspirational part of the President’s 2019 Inaugural speech, ” I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody, calling on the aggrieved,if any to be confident of fair hearing.