Army Will Train Cyber Warriors To Combat Online Threats: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Farouk Yahaya has stated that the military is committed to training specialists who can wage cyberwarfare to complement the on-ground operations of troops.

The army chief spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of the maiden Digital Literacy Internet and Core Computing Certification Course (IC3) and the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare School (NACWS) basic cyber laboratory.

Yahaya stated that wars have advanced beyond the traditional theatres on land, sea, and air.

He stated that cyberspace has become a battleground as well, adding that the establishment of the NACWS will provide “specialist training for cyber warriors”.

“However, the need for manpower to be properly trained and to acquire specialisations in key aspects of cybersecurity becomes paramount,” the COAS said.

“To this end, NACWS among other roles was established to provide specialist training for cyber warriors, aimed at inducting trained cybersecurity specialists to the NACWC and other cyber affiliated formations in support of army operations.

“A number of courses have been proposed towards achieving the schools training objectives.

“Consequently, I approved the conduct of the Digital Literacy and Core Computing Certification Course as the maiden programme in the school.”