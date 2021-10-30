Arsenal Defeat Leicester In Early Kick Off

Arsenal secured a comfortable Premier League win over Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

The visitors capitalised on a lacklustre start from the hosts to dominate the early exchanges and were rewarded with a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes.

Gabriel put the Gunners in front in the 5th minute, climbing above several Leicester defenders to head in from Bukayo Saka’s corner.

Emile Smith Rowe picked his spot when the ball broke to him after good work from Saka and Alexandre Lacazette to secure the win.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now unbeaten in seven top-flight games and climb from 10th to fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, before Saturday’s other fixtures.