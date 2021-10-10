“At 41, others are celebrating wedding anniversaries” — Uche Maduagwu drags Tiwa Savage

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has lashed out at Tiwa Savage again, over the leaked s*xtape used to blackmail herself and her new lover.

Recall that Uche Maduagwu had yesterday Friday October 8th, dragged Tiwa Savage to filth, over coming on social media to cry out about someone allegedly blackmailing her with the leaked video, and asking for payment.

Tiwa Savage had revealed that her road manager sent the intimate tape to her, and also her new lover was very worried himself, about the leaked video.

However, Uche Maduagwu has dragged her for the second time again, telling the singer to grow up and stop talking about a man that hasn’t given her an engagement ring, while others are celebrating wedding anniversaries.

According to him;

“This is shameful. At 41, others are celebrating Wedding anniversaries, Those not married are inspiring women. You dey talk about a take With man you no even dey PROUD Of to introduce to fans. Someone that has not even given U engagement ring, Oluwa TIWA Grow up”

