Atiku Has Intelligence, Experience To Win Presidency In 2023, Says Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has expressed that Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has the “intelligence” to win the 2023 presidential election.

Asked if he will supporting the former vice president, Fintiri, in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, said he would support Atiku if he gets the presidential ticket.

“I’m a supporter of everybody and he (referring to Atiku) is a leader. He is my father; he is a leader to everybody in PDP. He is our last presidential candidate and if given the opportunity again, I will support him,” he said.

“By every intention you can read all over, you know that he has the experience and the intelligence to run and win the election and deliver properly.

“If he is given the ticket by my party, I will not deny him. I will ensure that I will deliver him and I will work across this country to sell him and market him to every Nigerian who believes in him and also believes in me.”