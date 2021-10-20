Attack On Imo Traditional Rulers Shocking, Says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has described the news of the attack on traditional rulers in the state by gunmen as shocking.

Three of the traditional rulers who were having a meeting at Njaba Local Government Area were killed during the attack while others suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Among the monarchs confirmed dead were the Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community.

In a post on social media, Uzodinma commiserated with the people of Njaba and vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are brought to book.

He said, “The news of the attack on Traditional Rulers of Njaba Local Government Area by some hoodlums, which resulted into some casualties, came to me with a rude shock and this is a clear exhibition of wickedness and desecration of sacred stool.

“I commiserate with the people of Njaba over this incident as I vow on my honour to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. This new dimension to banditry would not be allowed to flourish on our soil.”