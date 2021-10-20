Alleged Sexual Assault: Baba Ijesha’s victim narrates shocking details in court

The sexual abuse case against Nollywood actor Olarewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, continued today and a tape of the victim speaking about the incident was played in court.

During the trial today, October 20, in Lagos, the court played a tape recording of the alleged victim’s interview with child rights advocate Bisi Ajayi Kayode.

In the video played in court, the alleged victim, who is underaged, narrated how Baba Ijesha allegedly assaulted her 7 years ago when she was just 7 years old, and how he tried again recently after she turned 14.

She said that Baba Ijesha visited the house where she was staying with her guardian, comedienne Oluwadamilola Adekoya, better known as Princess, and brought out his penis then asked her to sit on his lap.

She said she was engrossed in the cartoon she was watching on television so she sat on his lap until she felt something wet on her body.

She said in the video played in court: “I didn’t make a sound after seeing his private part. I sat on his laps myself and removed my pant because of my concentration on the cartoon I was watching.”

Using a doll to demonstrate how she sat on Baba Ijesha’s lap, the girl said: “I sat in front of the television trying to watch cartoon.

“Baba Ijesha told me to come and sit on his lap and so I did. Then he removed his private part and told me to sit on him.”

She said she soon felt something wet and then went into the bathroom to clean herself up with a towel. She said Baba Ijesha didn’t say anything afterward.

She claimed that Baba Ijesha returned again the following day and penetrated her with a key.

“He parked his car away from his house and that was where he inserted his car key into my private part while trying to kiss me,” she alleged.

“When he inserted the car key, I felt some type of way.”

The girl then demonstrated how he allegedly penetrated her with the car key.

She said she eventually told her mother about the incident on April 17, 2021, and on April 19, 2021, CCTV was set up to get evidence in order to charge Baba Ijesha to court.

