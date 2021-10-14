Banditry: Govt To Deploy Security Operatives Across Schools In Zamfara

Authorities in Zamfara have concluded plans to deploy security operatives to schools across the state in a bid to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Governor Bello Matawalle disclosed this on Wednesday when he received some students in his office at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

He assured his guests that his administration would soon pay the counterpart funds for this year’s Universal Basic Education (UBEC).

According to Governor Matawalle, this is to ensure continued improvement in the standard of education, especially that of the girl child in the state.

To celebrate the girl child, he gave his seat to a Junior Secondary School (JSS) Two student of Unity School in Kortokoshi, Zainab Bello, who acted as the governor for about an hour.

As the acting governor, Zainab posted a commissioner designate, Fa’ika Ahmed, to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

She promised to protect the rights and promote the education of the girl child, in line with the development agenda of the state government.

Meanwhile, Governor Matawalle has sworn in new administrators for the 14 local government areas of the state, following the dissolution of the last set of administrators.

He explained that it was necessary to reconstitute another set of administrators until the security situation improves to pave way for elections into the local government councils.

“Our mission is to implement policies and programmes that will assist in the positive transformation of our people’s lives,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his media adviser, Zailani Bappa.

“We are particularly determined to do all that is humanly possible to secure our state, restore mutual trust among our communities, and create bountiful opportunities for people to realise their dreams of a better life.”

“You must work hand in hand with the security agencies in your localities to ensure strict compliance with Executive Order number 001 of 2021, which I signed on the 26th day of August 2021.

“The security of lives and property of our people is the topmost priority of our administration; you must, therefore, work diligently towards the accomplishment of our mission of making Zamfara State peaceful,” he told the appointees.