Bandits Attack Another Sokoto Village Market

Suspected armed bandits have attacked the Goronyo market in Goronyo Local Government Area in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto State.

Sources in the village said the assailants attacked the market in large numbers on Sunday night, shooting sporadically and killing several persons.

The actual number of casualties was yet to be determined as of the time of publishing this report.

This is the third time in two weeks bandits have attacked a village market in Sokoto State.

Earlier this month, 20 persons were killed at Ungwan Lalle market in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

For several weeks troops have been conducting air and ground operations on bandit camps in neighbouring Zamfara state where authorities have shut down telecom services to disrupt communication between the gangs.

Bandits fleeing the military operation in Zamfara have set up camps in the Sabon Birni district from where they raid villages.

The influx of bandits from neighbouring Zamfara state prompted authorities in Sokoto to suspend weekly markets and shut down telecom towers in areas on the border with Zamfara, including Sabon Birni.

Last month 17 Nigerian security personnel were killed when gunmen raided their base in Sabon Birni’s Dama village which the military blamed on Islamic State-aligned jihadists.