Bandits Write Sokoto Community, Demand N20m Ransom For 20 Abductees

Suspected bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state have allegedly written a letter to a monarch in Burkusuma demanding for ransom to secure the release of 20 persons kidnapped from two communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

The letter was allegedly written in the Hausa language by one of the victims kidnapped by the bandits and addressed to Sarkin Rafin Burkusuma, the district head of the area.

The bandits informed the monarch that the victims kidnapped from Gatawa and Burkusuma are all in good health and doing great.

They thereafter demanded the sum of N20 million to be paid for the release of the kidnap victims.

The kidnapped victims, whose names were all written in the letter, consist of nine males, eight females and two children.

One of the victims was released to deliver the letter to Gatawa through the Sarkin Rakin Burkusuma.

Multiple sources have it that the bandits have resorted to sending letters to families of kidnapped victims since the shutdown of telecommunication services in the area.

An effort to reach the Sokoto State Police Command for confirmation was unsuccessful as the mobile line of the Police Public Relations Officer, Sanusi Abubakar, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

Sokoto, just like other states of the North-West has been ravaged by bandits’ activities who kidnap for ransom, kill, steal and maim people.