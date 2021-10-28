Barcelona Sack Ronald Koeman As Coach

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona after 14 months in charge at the Nou Camp.

Barca have picked up just 15 points from 10 games in La Liga and have already lost twice in the group stage of this season’s Champions League.

The Catalan club site ninth in the table, six points adrift of the joint leaders after losing at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

The loss was Barca’s third in their last four games and it followed defeat in Sunday’s Clasico to Real Madrid.

In a statement, the Spanish club said: “The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him [Koeman] of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

“Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday.”