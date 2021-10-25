Bauchi Poly Sacks Lecturers For Sexual Harassment

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi State has approved the immediate dismissal of two lecturers accused of sexual harassment of two female students.

The institution also expelled 30 students for various offences, including examination malpractices and falsification of results to gain admission into the polytechnic.

Addressing newsmen yesterday shortly after the regular meeting of the Council, the school’s Rector, Sunusi Waziri said the affected lecturers are Adebusoye Micheal Sunday of Nutrition Dietetic Development and Musa Baba Abubakar of General Studies Department.

He said they were found culpable by various investigative committees setup by the institution after the cases were reported.

“They will be served with their letters of dismissal tomorrow (Monday). The institution will also copy the relevant security agencies and other concerned authorities. They are no longer staff of the institution,” he said.

He also disclosed that 16 students were expelled from the school for falsification of results used to gain admission into the institution and 14 others for examination malpractices.

The affected students were found guilty by the Academic Board of Polytechnic and were presented to the governing council that approved their dismissal, he added.