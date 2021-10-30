Bawa: Mischief Makers Trying To Link EFCC To Raid On Mary Odili’s Residence

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has expressed that the agency has no connection to the raid on Mary Odili’s house.

Security operatives had on Friday conducted a search on the Abuja home of the supreme court justice.

He stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels Television.

Bawa stated that “mischief makers” want to put the EFCC at loggerheads with the judiciary.

Bawa said linking the raid to the EFCC is an attempt to sever the relationship between the commission and the judiciary — its “biggest partner”.

Also Read: EFCC Denies Involvement In Raid On Justice Odili’s Home

“I think they are just mischief makers trying to link anything to the EFCC of this nature. We were never there, none of our operatives was there. It’s not from EFCC, it’s not an EFCC thing. And I’ve called all the non-security and re-enforcement agencies in the country and they also denied that anybody has been sent to the house to carry out any search or arrest,” Bawa said.

“In fact, it came to my knowledge when a very senior lawyer called the director of legal. We were having a meeting in the evening, and he asked to give the phone to the director of operations that we were also having a meeting together with.

“And when I came back, because I had just stepped out, they said that this is what is going on and we just laughed because we understand that there are a lot of people that want to put us at loggerheads with the judiciary.

“And you know that in the work that we do, the judiciary is our biggest partner, and of course they are just trying to cause problem where there is no problem.”