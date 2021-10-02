“BBN Fans Buying Cars, Houses For Housemates Are Delusional” – Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe

Nollywood actor, Godwin Nnadiekwe, has slammed fans of popular reality show, BBNaija for contributing money to buy cars and houses for their favorite housemates.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to blast such fans. He further described them as delusional.

Nnadiekwe went on to imply that some of the housemates may be lying about fans donating money to buy houses and cars for them as birthday gifts.

“These “fans” that are always buying houses, monetary gifts, cars for celebrities most especially “BBNaija Housemates” I like to ask, where’s your branch office? Honestly, because I’m trying to understand this thing. It’s either the people are delusional or these ex-housemates are experienced liars. Don’t be quick to tap into every anointing,” the actor wrote.