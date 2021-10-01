BBNaija: Boma & Tega’s husband spotted hanging out together

Ex-Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Boma who has maintained that he didn’t go all the way with married ex-housemate Tega was spotted recently hanging out with the husband of fellow ex-housemate, Tega despite uproar on social media about their supposed bad blood.

It would be recalled that Boma and Tega stepped on many toes during their stay in the house as a result of the kind of connection they shared, one which moved Tega’s husband to admit that he once cheated on his wife and for that, he probably deserves such from her.

Despite the insinuation of bad blood between these two men, they shared a superb moment together, side by side in harmony during a media tour.

