BBNaija: Did you see yourself going this far? – Whitemoney speaks on questions he won’t welcome during his media rounds

Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Whitemoney has spoken on questions he doesn’t want interviewers asking him during his media rounds.

As the shine ya eye edition of the reality show is coming to an end, the finalists had a conversation earlier today about life after the show.

Whitemoney and Cross were talking about their media rounds when the businessman noted that there are some questions he wouldn’t be entertaining.

According to him, he wouldn’t want anyone asking him if he saw himself coming this far on the show.

“I have done a lot of things in this house. I have done swimming games, charades, physical tasks, and mental tasks. No OAP should ask me did you see yourself going this far during media rounds. Because they only studied mass communication and in this house, I have studied a lot of things than them. If any of them ask me I would just be answering Yes to all the questions.” He said.