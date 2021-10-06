BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: “We Are In Love,” Emmanuel Speaks On Relationship With Liquorose

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season six finalist, Emmanuel Umoh, has given a proper definition of his relationship with co-star, Roseline Afijie, alias Liquorose.

The 24-year-old made this known while reacting to reports that he strategically used Liquorose to make it to the final stage.

During an interview with Toke Makinwa, Emmanuel said that he did not only fall in love with Rose’s beauty but also fell in love with her personality as well.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Liquorose, Emmanuel Reconcile After Winning Big Brother’s Task

In his words:

“Of course what we share is real. She is an amazing person. I did not only fall in love with her beauty, I fell in love with her personality as well. She is an amazing person. I am in love. We are in love.”