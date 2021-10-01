BBNaija: Some viewers don’t watch the show with their senses – Tega

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Tega Dominic, has continued to react to the backlash she faced on the show over her relationship with Boma.

The BBNaija star has continued to field off attacks from critics who were displeased with her actions with her co-star on the show, Boma, despite her being a married woman.

In a recent Instagram live interview, Tega reacted to claims of having slept with Boma on the reality show.

According to the mother of one, who seemed in disbelief that people still felt that way, noted that the show is rated 18.

Not stopping there, she suggested that perhaps the show organisers increase the show’s age rating to over 40 because people appeared to reason with their eyes and not their brains.

In her words:

“I don’t get it when people say ‘you had sex in the house’ I’m just like really? I had sex in the house? Wow! For any reason, that show is rated 18. I think they should increase it to maybe 40-something years because some people dey think with their eyes dem no dey think with this side (their brains).”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria