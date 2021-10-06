BBNaija: You are a liar, you started flirting with me first – Angel tells Emmanuel

Angel has said she never made the first move on Emmanuel contrary to the widespread perception.

Angel who ‘defied all odds’ and got to the final of the Shine Ya Eyes competition told media personality Toke Makinwa in a new interview that it was Emmanuel who started flirting with her before she reciprocated.

Making an appearance on The Buzz hosted by Toke, Angel she claimed that he first asked her for a kiss during one of their parties in the house.

According to her, she needed to make the clarification because after she got hold of a phone upon her exit from the house, she saw social media comments stating that she started flirting with him first.