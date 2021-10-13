BBNaija’s Maria Bags First Endorsement Deal With Skincare Brand

Maria at the signing

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Maria Chike Agueze, has bagged her first endorsement deal since her exit from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House.

The former Dubai-based realtor cum reality TV star took to her Instagram page to happily announce her new deal with popular skin care brand, Hush’D.

I’m so excited about joining @hushd.ng family, one of the most reputable Nigerian skincare brands. I’m looking forward to a fruitful business relationship and i can’t wait to get to work,” she wrote as she posted some pictures from the official signing.

Congratulatory messages have so far flooded her comments section from her colleagues and fans.

