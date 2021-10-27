BBNaija’s Maria Buys New Apartment

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Maria Chike, has purchased a new apartment amid the allegations of having an affair with a married man.

Information Nigeria recalls that popular socialite Cubana Chief Priest called out the Dubai-based realtor cum reality TV star on his Instagram page, accusing her of having an affair with his sister’s husband, Kelvin and also sending death threats to her.

Although Maria is yet to officially respond to the allegations, Cubana Chief Priest went on to release receipts of the conversation between Maria and Kelvin’s wife.

The receipts have also not been debunked by the reality TV star yet. Maria simply took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a picture of her new apartment’s living room and captioned it, “Bought.”

