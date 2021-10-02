BBNaija’s Praise Tackles Troll For Doubting His Source Of Income

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Praise Nelson, has descended heavily on a follower who criticized him for always spending time on Instagram instead of making money for himself.

The follower’s comment on his post read:

“This one work for Instagram na to just dey form fine boy.”

Slamming the troll, the reality TV star wrote:

“@ceo_ironside you think I’ll show you the source of my income on here right. BLOODY SAMARITAN.”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Praise Replies Trolls Who Said He Looks Gay

Taking to his Instagram Story, Praise further wrote:

“Is it until one post lots of cash or credit alerts on social media before you think they are successful? If you think so… smh.”