BBNaija’s Tega Reacts As Fans Surprise Her With Gifts (Video)

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Tega Dominic, has been surprised with different gifts from her fans known as Tegans.

A trending video clip shows the reality TV star and mother of one in her hotel room with her fans and the gifts, including naira notes, arranged all over the bed.

Excitement can be seen all over Tega’s face as she says, “this isn’t fair” and jumps for joy.

Information Nigeria recalls that Tega debunked the claims that her co-star, Boma Akpore told the other housemates that her private part has a fishy smell. Tega answered a troll via her Instagram Stories that Boma can never say such a thing about her.

