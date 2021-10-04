“Be Ruthless,” Kiddwaya Advises BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Kiddwaya has shared a piece of advice with Shine Ya Eye housemates as the season comes to an end.

The billionaire heir cum reality TV star took to his verified Twitter account to share the words of advice.

According to Kiddwaya, the Shine Ya Eye housemates have to be ruthless in everything that they do including choosing the brands to represent.

Read Also: “My Name Matters Where It’s Important,” Kiddwaya Replies Fan

In his words:

“Be ruthless in picking the brands you work with! Be ruthless in your collaborations. Be ruthless in deciding what your worth is but most importantly, be ruthless in knowing your value! Once you open your mouth, that’s the minute you tell the world who you are. Goodluck. #BBNaija.”