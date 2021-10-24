Be United For Governorship Seat In 2023, Okowa Advises Urhobo PDP

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has advised members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the (Urhobo) area to remain united in their quest for the governorship seat in 2023.

He gave this advise while addressing PDP faithful at a “Mega Rally” organised by the leadership of the party in Delta Central to welcome returnees and decampees at Sapele Stadium, on Saturday.

Okowa stated that anybody contesting political office must put his house in order.

The decampees from the All Progressive Party (APC) led by a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Monday Igbuya, included a former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Solomon Edoja; Hon. Julius Akpovoka, Chief Francis Aguonigho, Chief Spin Ogboru, Chief Anthony Enakpoya, and Chief David Ukueku.

The governor commended them, saying that the party was a very organised family in the country and strong enough to win in all the local government areas in Delta Central in 2023.

He described Igbuya as a friend and ally who contributed immensely to his emergence as governor in 2015.

“Our goal is to deliver PDP in all local governments in the state.

“PDP is a very organised party where we welcome new members, unlike APC where one man is pursuing others out of their party.

“In 2015, we won in four local government areas in Delta Central; in 2019, we won in six local government areas; in 2023, we will win in all eight local government areas of Delta Central.

“We are one united family in PDP and once we take that decision we will all stand by it.

“It’s not about me but about what is good for all Deltans, and at the appropriate time, we will meet and take a decision which will be for the overall good of all Deltans,” he stated.