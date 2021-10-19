Being In The Public Eye Is Not Easy – BBNaija’s Praise

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Praise Nelson, has taken to his Instagram page to share his challenges as a public figure in the public eye.

According to the reality TV star, it’s not easy to be in the public eye because of the absence of privacy and the high standards that public figures are held to.

“Being in the public eyes is so not easy. You’re always scared of gettting into trouble because the next thing you’ll see is your business everywhere without knowing it has even gone public. Guys, remember that there’s no manual to living life. Shit happens, we are all human,” he wrote on his Insta-Story.

