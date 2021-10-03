Boko Haram Fighters Attack Borno Town

Members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group, on Saturday, attacked Damboa, the headquarters of Damboa local government area in Borno State.

A security source disclosed that the insurgents invaded the town around 5pm.

The source said shortly after the fighters stormed the town, the network went off, raising suspicion that they destroyed it.

Troops are currently engaging the armed men in a gun battle.

The attack happened hours after Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff, tasked his men to remain committed to secure the nation.

Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State-aligned fighters have invaded Rann community in Borno State, killing at least 17 people, including a soldier and an aid worker.

