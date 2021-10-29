BREAKING: Secondus Loses Bid To Stop PDP Convention

The suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has lost his bid to stop the opposition party’s convention.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Appellate Court had scheduled to rule on the embattled chairman’s suit on Friday.

Also Read: JUST IN: Dele Momodu Re-Enters Politics, Joins PDP

Secondus had approached the court of appeal to challenge his removal as chairman.

He also sought an order of injunction restraining the PDP from holding its national convention scheduled for October 30th and 31st.

More details to follow…