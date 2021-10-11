Buhari: 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Will Be Completed Before 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway and other key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) will be completed before 2023.

Buhari stated this on Monday, in Abuja at the opening of a two-day mid-term ministerial performance review retreat organised to assess the progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of the administration.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, the president used the occasion to highlight some of the federal government’s achievements in the past two years.

“On transportation, we are growing the stock and quality of our road, rail, air, and water transport infrastructure,” Buhari said.

“The PIDF projects are also advancing remarkably. These include the 11.9km Second Niger Bridge, 120 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 375 km Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Expressway and the East West Road. Most of these projects are expected to be completed within this 2nd term of our Administration.”

The president also said his administration had made tremendous progress on railway projects in the country, adding that upgrading the railway network is being extended with the recent completion of Lagos–Ibadan line.

“Work is expected to commence very soon on the Port-Harcourt Maiduguri line and Calabar – Lagos Coastal Line to connect the Southern and Eastern States of our Country. Progress is also being made on the upgrading of our Airports, with the state-of-the-art facilities in line with world-class safety standards,” he said.