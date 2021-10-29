Buhari Approves N21bn For 14-Bed Presidential Clinic

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved construction of a 14-bed presidential clinic at the State House.

The construction of the clinic, awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited for N21.9bn, will commence Monday, according to the permanent secretary, State House, Umar Tijjani.

Tijjani disclosed this Thursday during budget defence before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-govermental Affairs.

This is despite the fact that the N21.9 billion proposed for the project in the 2022 budget is still under consideration at the National Assembly.

Tijjani said the project would be completed in December 2022.

He said the presidential clinic would occupy a total area of 2700 square meters and would be equipped with laboratory, healing garden, pharmacy and x-ray facility in the clinic.

He said, “The project was conceived in 2012 by previous administration. It was estimated to cost about N21bn and the facility contains 14-bed space with total area of 2,700 square meters. There will be underground and first floor, operating theatres, executive suit, VIP isolation rooms, and six-bed isolation room.

“Most of the preliminary work has been concluded. Mr President has approved the project. We’ve gone to Bureau of Public Procurement to get Certificate of No Objection.”

He said the clinic would also be opened to other African leaders for medical treatment.

Some members of the committee, chaired by Senator Danjuma La’ah, commended the initiative of the federal government for the project.

La’ah said the committee members would, in December 2021, go to the site for oversight.