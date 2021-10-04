Buhari Calls For Peace, Stability In Ethiopia

President Muhammadu Buhari has sued for peace and stability in Ethiopia, amid the many challenges facing the East African country.

Buhari made the call on Monday at the inauguration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term in office, pledging that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

“We are well aware of the many challenges facing the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and we encourage all parties to come together in the interest of the unity, progress and well-being of Ethiopia,” Buhari was quoted as saying via a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

“Your Excellency, you, therefore, have a great opportunity to continue to work for the peace and stability of Ethiopia.”

The President told the newly-inaugurated Prime Minister that Nigeria, like many countries, was counting on his leadership to unleash the great economic potentials of Ethiopia by expanding investment opportunities, deepening relations and building trust at home and abroad.

He also commended the courage and commitment of the people of Ethiopia to the values and principles of democracy on the elections that brought the 2019 Nobel Peace Laureate back to power.

According to Buhari, the outcome of the elections held in June is a reflection of the desire of the Ethiopian people for transformation through a free, fair and credible electoral process.’

The Nigerian leader noted that Abiy’s victory at the election, clearly affirmed the confidence of the Ethiopian people in his leadership, courage and credentials, adding that it also underscores his years of contributions to the development of Ethiopia’s modern democracy.

While wishing the Prime Minister a successful tenure, the President said he looked forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries.

The Presidents of Uganda, South Sudan, Djibouti, Senegal, Kenya, Somalia and the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo attended the event.