Buhari Calls For Peace, Stability In Ethiopia

President Muhammadu Buhari has sued for peace and stability in Ethiopia, amid the many challenges facing the East African country.

Buhari made the call on Monday at the inauguration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term in office.

At the event, President Buhari pledged that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

“We are well aware of the many challenges facing the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and we encourage all parties to come together in the interest of the unity, progress and well-being of Ethiopia,” Buhari was quoted as saying via a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

“Your Excellency, you, therefore, have a great opportunity to continue to work for the peace and stability of Ethiopia.”