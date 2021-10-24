Buhari Covering Up Boko Haram Sponsors While Setting Up Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a socio-political activist, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of covering up Boko Haram sponsors.

Omokri alleged that Buhari was covering up Boko Haram sponsors while setting up agitators like Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu.

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, made the claim while reacting to the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

He pointed out that those who attempted to bomb the Abuja-Kaduna train can’t be referred to as ordinary bandits.

Recall that ex-Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani had disclosed how terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train.

He said the terrorists shot at the train and also used explosives.

However, Omokri, on his Twitter page wrote: “How can those who bombed a train, causing the shutdown of the $2.8 billion Abuja-Kaduna railway be ordinary bandits, while it is Kanu and Igboho who face terrorism charges?

“Buhari covers up Boko Haram’s sponsors and sets up innocents as Igboho and Kanu’s sponsors.”

Omokri also wondered why Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has not been arrested despite access to bandits, but Igboho is locked up for agitating against “terrorists.”

“In this same country, Sheikh Gumi has been bromancing terrorists (stop calling bandits terrorists) and campaigning for them. Yet he enjoys freedom. It is Igboho, who defended us from terrorists, that is in jail. A side reminder that in Nigeria, terrorism pays!,” he wrote.