Buhari Has Strong Will To Fight Corruption –ICPC Chairman

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, has stated President Muhammadu Buhari, has a strong political will to fight corruption in Nigeria.

Owasanoye stated this during the presentation of a paper titled, ‘Anti-Corruption Legislations, Policies and Practices: How they Align with UNCAC, OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and other Regional Conventions on Preventing and Combating Corruption,’ at the 26th INTERPOL Global Programme on Financial Crimes and Assets Recovery in Abuja recently.

The ICPC Chairman was represented by ICPC’s Director of Operations, Mr. Akeem Lawal, at the event.

Also Read: FBI Indictment: No Formal Extradition Request For Abba Kyari, Says IGP

He stated that the Buhari administration was known for not interfering with the work of the anti-corruption agencies.

He also stated that the current administration had been noted internationally to have a strong political will to fight corruption.

He said, “Even if you are in his political party, he does not care. Go and answer the anti-corruption agencies. If you are free, you are free, if you are not, he doesn’t care. So he has a strong political will to fight corruption at this moment. Notwithstanding our internal challenges, we know this government to have the political will to fight corruption.”