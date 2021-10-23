Buhari To ASUU: Our Universities Can’t Withstand Another Strike

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to always embrace dialogue in the quest to better education in the country.

Buhari made the appeal while delivering his address during the 36th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Ilorin on Saturday.

President Buhari, who was represented by Prof Ignatius Onimawo, told the leadership of ASUU that dialogue is better than conflict.

Also Read: ASUU Moves To Stop Govt Officials From Sending Kids To School Abroad

“Let me also use this opportunity to appeal to members of the academic staff of our universities to embrace peace.

“They should realise that dialogue is always better than conflict. No one gains from crisis. While government alone cannot solve all challenges facing a society, this administration is willing to listen to complaints and alternative points of view to managing a situation.

“The university system cannot withstand any crisis now considering the time it had lost to Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

The President, however, appealed to the leadership and members ASUU to give always give peace a chance.