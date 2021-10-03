Buhari To Attend Ethiopian PM’s Inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, for a second five-year term in office, the Presidency has said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Although the event is scheduled to hold on Monday in Addis Ababa, the President will depart Abuja for the Ethiopian capital on Sunday.

According to Adesina, the Nigerian leader is scheduled to deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.

“President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

“He is expected back in Abuja on Tuesday,” the President’s spokesman said in the statement.