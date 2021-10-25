Buhari To Leave Abuja Today For Investment Summit, Lesser Hajj In Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja today (Monday) for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu announced this in a statement on Sunday.

He stated that the president will be joined at the fifth edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe.

“Some participants from the private sector include: Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi, Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh,” the statement reads.

Shehu said the three-day event, themed ‘Investment In Humanity’, will host global executives and asset managers, and will feature deliberations on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; impact of climate change on communities, among others.

The president, according to Shehu, will be accompanied on the trip by Isa Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy; Zubairu Dada, the minister of state for foreign affairs; Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources; and Babagana Monguno, the national security adviser.

Also on the entourage are Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency; Uche Orji, managing director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

Speaking further, Shehu added that Buhari will perform the lesser in Madina and Makkah before returning to the country on Friday.