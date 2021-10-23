Buhari Wants Nothing More Than Peace And Unity In Nigeria, Says Femi Adesina

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is interested in what will make the country have peace.

According to Abiodun Oladunjoye, deputy director (information), state house, Adesina spoke on Friday when he received members of the Ambassadors of Voice for Change — which includes Nollywood actors, the National Council for Women Society (NCWS), and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) — in his office in Abuja.

The presidential spokesman said having fought for the unity of the country, Buhari will not want to see it “dismembered”.

“Mr President is actuated by nothing else than peace and unity of the country. Many times, he has said that those of them that fought for the unity of Nigeria will not sit down with their eyes open and see the country dismembered in their presence,” Adesina said.

Also Read: Ndume: Insecurity Is Reducing… FG Doing Its Best To Tackle Challenges

“What Mr President wants is peace, unity and whatever it takes for Nigeria to have peace, she will have it. I remembered I did a piece recently where I said for Nigeria, it is ‘Peace Dole’ (Peace by Force).

“The idea of this movement, Ambassadors of Voice for Change, is very good. I am sure it is God that inspired it.

“We know that there are lots of forces attempting to pull the country apart, but if the country will stay together (and it will stay together), we need initiatives like this; we need voices like this; we need ambassadors like this.

“It is in our collective interest that Nigeria survives. Our collective interest is that our unity in diversity is maintained so that we remain together in peace and unity, and there is strength in unity.”